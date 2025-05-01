Southeast side robotics team heads to internationals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Earlier this month, a southeast side robotics team fromSonoran Science Academy-East competed in the state regionals for an underwater ROV, remotely-operated vehicle, competition and won.

Now, the team is invited to represent Arizona in the 2025 SeaPerch International Challenge taking place in Maryland at the end of May. It is a worldwide competition where students race underwater robots they build themselves.

The team of 12 elementary and middle schoolers is led by SSA-East's computer science teacher, Abraham Delos Reyes. He uses STEM as a way to teach real-life skills to his young students.

“It’s a hands-on event, it’s something that opens them up to the real world, and it’s an opportunity for them to showcase their skills. Winning is just a bonus," said Delos Reyes.

It's not the team's first time going to internationals. Last year, the team earned its spot in the final competition.

With two years on the team, sixth grader Gavin Slack, knows the drill. Gavin says their ROV is built to compete in missions underwater.

“The robot is supposed to be able to do certain obstacles, like move one thing to another area or make it through an obstacle course," said Gavin.

Robotics has been such a great experience for Gavin that his little brother Grayson joined too.

“Basically, you can put cable in when the robot really needs it. Like, when they’re trying to get some cable because they don’t have enough of it, and you can put some cable in, and if they’re stuck and don’t know where to go, you can pull it back," Grayson described.

Another team member, Tedd Rogoff, is in sixth grade and says robotics is setting him up for college and beyond. He is also a veteran member of the robotics team.

“If you have a general interest in this kind of thing, then it’s better just to do it cause this thing can get you into a good college like MIT," Tedd said.

The robotics team is fundraising $12,000 for travel expenses. You can contact ssa-east@sonoranschools.org for more details on their robotics club or donating to their trip to internationals.