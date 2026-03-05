Sam’s Club planned for near Davis-Monthan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Near Davis Monthan Air Force Base, a blank spot in the community will be filled with a big new neighbor.

The Sam’s Club near Tucson Mall does a good bit of business. Now Sams Club is planning a big new store on a big plot of land at 29ths and Swan, just north of Davis Monthan.

This land is a big blank slate full of potential.

A developer had planned to put offices here but when the pandemic taught people to work from home the office market slowed down.

Now property records show the Sam’s Club division of Walmart has bought the land for almost 22 million dollars.

“When I heard it was coming, my husband will tell you, I jumped for joy, just because I know how far it is for us to go to Sam's Club.”

Joyce Rose’s dog Domino is part of the reason she’s looking forward to the new Sam’s Club. She likes the Sam’s Club price for her friend’s dog food. And the new store will be five minutes from her home instead of an hour round trip to the Sam’s Club near River and Stone.

A busy warehouse club filling a big blank space at 29th and Swan will be a big change that could bring the whole neighborhood some new life.

At the Icon Barber Lounge a few blocks away, Anjwaun Bobo knows his community and knows what a boost a big new retailer can be.

“Job opportunities. I think it'll drive more people to buy in bulk and drive more people to shop more locally. Instead of going out three miles out, there's no Costco close. The closest Walmart is the neighborhood Walmart, but that’s not a big Walmart.”

Sam’s Club is not saying when the store will be built and ready but Joyce Rose Is looking forward to the day she walks in.

“I think it's going to be a bit like Christmas for me, just because I do enjoy going to Sam's Club and I do enjoy walking the different aisles and seeing all the different deals, but actually having one in our neighborhood, I think is going to be such a big change and so nice for everyone around here.”