ReSources Vail Food Bank hosts spring food drive to help fill shelves ahead of the summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Food drives are a common occurrence every holiday season.

But the team at ReSources Vail Food Bank are holding a drive right now to help fill a need they have seen growing over the last few years.

“We're actually receiving less, less food each year as part of our holiday food drive,” said Callie Tippett, Director of Developmental and Community Outreach.

But as the years have gone by, the community has grown.

And volunteers like Laura Gile has seen the need grow first hand.

“Every day we're seeing 40 to 50 clients, which we never used to see,” said Gile.

The food bank is open Tuesday thru Friday with the food drive ending this Friday.

Donation locations include the food bank, which is tucked behind the Chamber of Commerce building at 13105 E Colossal Cave Road.

Foods that are accepted include non perishables like peanut butter and canned food. Rice, canned fruit and cereal are also on a wishlist you can find on their website.