ReSources Vail Food Bank giving hundreds of holiday meals thanks to donations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — During the holiday season, food is something many people across the country can have a hard time putting on the table.

Between bills, gifts and food the holiday crunch is real.

Even in small communities like Vail, hundreds of people head to the ReSources Vail Food Bank for holiday help.

"Every year we undertake this big effort to rally the community and providing donations for holiday meal distributions for families that are right here in our community, and the community shows up," says Callie Tippett, the executive director of the ReSources Vail Food Bank.

This year, over 500 people will get meals in the month of December, thanks in part to thousands of pounds of food that the food bank has received this holiday season.

And they are also getting help from volunteers like Elder Sullivan, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

"Driving around in Vail you see a lot of nicer houses. But also where I live, I do see the houses that are a bit more rundown," says Sullivan.

Sullivan is a graduate from Cienega High School and is now serving a service mission in his own backyard.

The Food Bank is making it easy to get access to the food you need.

All you have to do is give them a local address in the Vail area.

But if you are still looking to give back, Tippett says they are in need of two things.

"We're a little low on mashed potatoes and we're a little low on cranberry sauce. So if there's anybody out there still looking to help folks with a holiday meal, those are the two items that we're looking," says Tippett

You can learn how to volunteer or get more information on the food bank at their website.

The food bank is located between the tracks at 13105 E Colossal Cave Rd, Vail, AZ 85641.