Protesters gather at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base to oppose Trump administration's actions in Venezuela

Protesters gathered outside Davis-Monthan Air Force Base to voice opposition to the Trump administration's military intervention in Venezuela, including the bombing of the country and arrest of President Nicolas Maduro.

The demonstration, led by the Tucson Anti-War Committee, drew both supporters and critics as activists called for an end to U.S. involvement in Venezuelan affairs.

"We are out here saying, enough is enough. This is none of our business. These are war crimes that the United States, under Trump and the United States carrying out on other countries," said Maria Sohn Hasman, who led the protest.

Hasman argued that the U.S. should focus on domestic issues rather than foreign conflicts.

"It's just none of our business, especially when we are out here and we don't have health care. We can't afford to live here. We can't afford housing. And we're all out here struggling with the rising cost of living, inflation and stagnating wages," Hasman said.

The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has sparked global controversy. Organizer Jim Byrne alleged that Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, which houses the Air Force wing of Southern Command, may have played a role in the operation.

"So within the Southern Command, which is Latin American, Caribbean, so-called area responsibility, the Air Force wing of that lives here at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. It coordinates all the squadrons, aerial patterns, and other related elements. And we'd led to believe the coordination strikes that have killed those folks, conducted the bombing and whatever cover that they needed to capture Maduro and his wife," Byrne said.

KGUN 9 has reached out to Davis-Monthan, and we are currently awaiting a response.

However, as of this time, we cannot confirm if Davis-Monthan was involved in the Venezuelan operation.

The protest received mixed reactions from passersby, with some honking in support while others stopped to argue and defend Trump's actions.

Byrne described the intervention as harmful to Venezuelan sovereignty.

"It's a step backward for Venezuela's project because their airspace was violated, their country was bombed, and their president was kidnapped. And who stands to benefit from that is the opposition, which isn't just a political opposition, it's an economic one as well," Byrne said.