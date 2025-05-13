Pima County says there’s progress on mysterious new southeast side employer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s a story Pima County is just not talking about, but there is an update on the mysterious 'Project Blue,' a new workplace officials are trying to bring to the Tucson metro area's southeast side.

Project Blue is a big new employer Pima County is trying to bring to a site south of Interstate 10 near the Pima County Fairgrounds. Salaries could be about $85,000.

The County will say Project Blue is from the world of advanced and emerging technology, but it can’t say much else.

A new memo from County Administrator Jan Lesher says the plan is making progress. That's about the extent of the details being released to the public at this time. Everything else falls under a non-disclosure agreement, which forbids the flow of information on any details about the company Pima County is working to attract.

County documents say the site would be a good place for something like a data center, but calls that “an illustrative concept” — not a disclosure of what’s actually going onto the site.

