Unnamed company could bring well paying jobs to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new business could be bringing high paying jobs to Tucson—-we’d love to tell you which company—but we can’t.

Pima County has been working to put some sort of large tech industry on a piece of land near the Pima County Fairgrounds but right now, they won’t tell us what it might be.

The details of the company are a closely held secret.

That’s pretty typical in the world of big projects.

When Amazon was planning a warehouse in Tucson, there was a tight lid on that. It was called Project Wildcat.

Pima County calls this potential employer Project Blue.

Pima County documents do tell us the project would cover more than 290 acres of land the county would sell.

The County says Project Blue would employ 75 to 150 people, and those people would make between 75 and 85 thousand dollars a year.

A few miles down the road from the site, Joanna Cotton says that kind of money sounds pretty good.

“I think we need a few more higher paying jobs for the families. I mean, a lot of the lot of the jobs here, unless you're, like, with one of the big companies like Raytheon or something like that, you're not really making, like, the higher numbers.”

But Bonnie Vangilder says lift some of that mystery.

“I think the government should answer some questions. What’s going on? It’s such a mystery. Everybody wants to know, what’s going to be built there. Are there jobs available for the local people? Will it help boost the economy?”

And here’s some more mystery. It’s not clear when we will know when or if Project Blue is a done deal.