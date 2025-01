TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a train that happened southeast of Vail Wednesday.

PCSD found one dead person after responding to the crash near East Marsh Station Road.

Union Pacific says a train collided with a pickup truck just after midnight. The train crew was not hurt.

