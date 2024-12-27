One-eyed golden retriever living life to the fullest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Golden retrievers are not a dog you would expect to see in need of a home.

But as is true across the country, dogs of all kinds are in need.

"A lot of the dogs we've gotten in have been economic reasons. People just can't afford something, they need something, an expensive surgery or an expensive drug or they've lost their home," says Joyce Sanford, president of the Southern Arizona Golden Retriever Rescue (SAGRR).

One dog, Bonnie had to have her eye surgically removed after coming to SAGRR with a birth defect.

"The night that she came in, we did notice that there was something, you know, not quite right with her eye. So we immediately arranged for her to go to the vet for medical care. And that's when we discovered that it was like a birth defect when she was born. And then we just went through the vets recommendations and everything," says Debbie, a volunteer with SAGRR.

Gary and Liz Cabral adopted Bonnie and another golden retriever named Lily, giving them a forever home, and SAGRR is working to make sure medical costs are not a concern.

"We do whatever is needed for them, as far as you know, medical needs and things," says Sanford.

The Cabral's now say that Bonnie and Lily are two peas in a pod, doing everything together.

"Bonnie's the elder. She's like a mother. She's very nurturing," says Liz Cabral.

SAGRR is a nonprofit that relies on donations and foster families to help out their dogs. More information on how you can get involved can be found on their website.