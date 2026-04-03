More land sold for homes on Tucson’s southeast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new land purchase on Tucson’s southeast side helps highlight the growth boom there that's bringing more houses and challenges.

The vacant plot of land at Irvington and Winset will probably not be vacant much longer. That tells you something about the booming growth on Tucson’s southeast side. 3:28

Records from the Arizona Land Department show KB Homes spent about 1.3 million dollars to buy just over 13 acres on Irvington about midway between Houghton and Kolb. It’s near Davis-Monthan and across the street from a development KB Homes already built.

It’s just part of a southeast side boom fueled by demand, and at least in part fueled by land the State of Arizona owns and auctions off through the state land trust. The money goes to pay for education.

The state sold part of a prime plot of land near Houghton and Valencia for more than 44 million dollars. New houses are going in there.

Carl Hayes has seen a lot of change in the 20 years since he moved to the southeast side.

“Now it's crowded. There’s traffic and convenience still here — stores and that sort of thing, but I don't think they allow for enough for road expansion, for the amount of building that they're doing here in town.”

Susan Harris moved from Mesa to Tucson’s southeast side about five years ago. She says it’s easier and cheaper to live in her new home but she’s hoping for more variety in the businesses.

“I would like to see more dine in restaurants. It seems like we build a lot of fast food places, but not enough dine in.”

She also says the roads seem to be too small for the growing population.

Major roads like Valencia are expanding.

The City of Tucson has responded to growth by adding other resources like a new police substation.

And more retail is developing in hot spots like Houghton and Old Vail Road.

If you just look at vacant state land, a city study says the southeast side holds about 8300 acres that could be sold—-so there’s plenty of potential to power more growth.

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