More homes opening up as real estate market in Vail balances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The real estate market has been up and down for buyers and sellers.

But more recently in Vail, more and more people have found it easier to buy and sell homes.

“For a lot of buyers, you had to come in really strong right off the bat, and you had to be quick…Nowadays, buyers are able to take more of their time, look at their options and make a better decision, because there's less competition,” says Javier Oloño, a realtor in Vail.

Oloño grew up in Vail, graduating from Cienega High School.

And as a realtor for the last 8 years, he has seen first hand how the market has balanced.

“People like this area. It's a growing area. There's a lot of new home construction that people are able to take advantage of. So it's not just the resale market, but you also have a lot of new homes to be able to move into,” says Oloño.

In areas like Rocking K, more houses are going up by the day. Which has increased the inventory.

But the biggest hurdle for buyers is still affordability.

Builders are working to help buyers pay down interest rates.

"They're giving you a big chunk of incentive money to buy that interest rate down and make those houses more affordable for any, any clients, really. But again, it's a matter of being plugged into the market," says Oloño.

For buyers and sellers right now, its easier to make deals.

"If you can find the deals, and you're willing to, you know, stick your neck out there and put in offers. I mean, you can, you can get good deals right now," says Oloño.