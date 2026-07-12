Monsoon storm knocks out power for more than 10,000 in Tucson, floods cars and washes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A powerful monsoon storm swept through Tucson, knocking out power for more than 10,000 people, flooding streets and washes, and downing trees across the city.

A car was found submerged in a wash on the southeast side near Golf Links & Kolb Saturday evening. No one was inside the vehicle at the time; however, KGUN 9 cannot confirm any injuries at this time.

Arlene Boykin and her son Marc watched the storm from their home and said they had never seen anything like it.

"We saw the storm, and it was pretty crazy," Arlene Boykin said. "It was really windy, we couldn't see across the street. We saw the trees were going, we thought they were gonna snap in two."

After the storm died down, the pair came outside and found a car nearly completely underwater in the wash.

"We came out here to look...and there you have it. We usually see cars down at the other end of the wash; it's the first time we've seen a car down here," Arlene said.

Once water levels dropped, neighbors pushed the car out of the wash.

"It was like a raging river...it was crazy...thank god it's over," Arlene said.

As the monsoon rages on, more storms are expected throughout the coming week.