Historic warplanes and modern ones share the skies over Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A special event will add an unusual sight to Tucson’s skies from now through Sunday. Davis-Monthan is hosting training that combines Air Force history with the top jets of the current Air Force.

The Heritage Flight Training prepares pilots of old and new planes for the tricky business of flying together for air show demonstrations.

Modern jets built to fly fast can get a bit wobbly when they slow down to stay with the prop planes.

The Heritage flights aim to show a proud history and a strong future.

Greg Anders flew the A-10 and F-15 before he retired from the Air Force, now he flies a World War Two P-51 Mustang, next to the best of the modern Air Force.

“It's an absolute privilege to fly the Mustang. The more I fly it, the more I love it, the more special it is to me. And to look to my right and see the F 35 or the F 22 or the F 16 in formation with me in front of the public. It's a story I know that I'm telling, a story that everybody can appreciate immediately.”

Air Force Major Sean “Rambo” Loughlin is preparing to fly an F-35 next to the old warplanes. For him it’s not just the planes, it’s the pilots.

“We have our careers but they pale in comparison with who we are flying with. It’s incredible to talk with these guys, hear their stories and then get to fly with them which we don’t ever get to do so it’s amazing.”

The old planes were some of the top technology of the 1940s just as the modern planes are on tech’s cutting edge now.

It’s Staff Sergeant Robin Wharton’s job to be able to work on just about anything on an F-22.

“I am an airplane nerd. I love everything about airplanes. So after I got to a certain point in my job, I said, Well, I want to learn more than just I want to know what he's doing. I want to know what she's doing and teach me everything.”

Since the new planes are as much computers as they are wings and engines it takes a new mix of skills to keep them flying.

The training is not a public air show with base access or published flight schedules but you can see the planes around town and near Davis-Monthan. The Air Force does ask that you stay away from D-M’s perimeter fence.