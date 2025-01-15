Fighting Chronic Absenteeism: The Vail School District is working to address a nationwide problem

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The popularity of online learning has skyrocketed since 2020.

But the ability to catch up online with classes offline has led to issues keeping students in the classroom.

“There's a lot of root causes for why kids aren't coming to school, and just some of those things have been exacerbated, you know, since COVID," says Kelly Pinkerton, the Director of Assessment and Innovative Learning.

Chronic absenteeism doesn't fall under Pinkerton's official title, but she has been charged with finding a solution to a national issue.

“We define it as missing 10% or more of the school year. So if you're a student who is enrolled all year long, that typically lands at about 18 days,” says Pinkerton.

According to the Vail School District's research, the number has grown from 9% being chronically absent in 2018 to 23% in 2022.

Across the state and country those numbers have seen the same uptick with the national average settling at 26% and the Arizona average settling at 32%.

But what is causing students to not go to school?

Depending on where you look, you will see a long list of reasons, but mental health and the ease of online learning are usually high on the list.

Keeley Hurley is a mom of 4, three still in the Vail School District.

She sees online learning as a benefit, but it also has its issues.

“It gives you a little bit more of that taste of freedom. But there also weren't necessarily the same sort of consequences associated with it when you're in middle school or when you're in high school as when you're in college,” says Hurley.

As an engineer, Hurley has the option to work from home, but she chooses to work in-person.

“A huge part of showing up to school is really preparing you for showing up in your workforce, right? You don't get that luxury of just not going and being able to, necessarily make it up later,” says Hurley.

For now, VUSD is working to find as simple as greeting every kid at the door, making sure they feel a sense of belonging.

Other solutions like attendance based rewards are also being looked at.