Family of fallen marine speaks out, calling for answers and justice

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The family of Nicholas Quets is speaking out following their son's death last Friday in Northern Mexico.

“No young man deserves to be shot in the back for driving through someplace an hour from his house,” says Warren Quets, Nick's father.

Quets was 31 years old and on his way to Rocky Point when he was shot and killed.

The Quets family says he was shot in the back while driving away from an ambush. And Warren also says they suspect the violence was cartel-related.

The State Department confirmed to KGUN 9 that Mexican authorities are conducting an investigation but did not provide any additional details—which the Quets family says they are very frustrated about.

Quets Family

"I'm just so angry about this. What I want for Nick is, I want his killers to be found, identified, extradited to the United States to face our penal system," says Warren.

And while the Quets family were guests at former President Trump's and Senator Vance's rallies in Arizona this week, they have not heard from anyone from the national government.

But they say they are not interested in playing politics.

"I am not here to promote a party. I'm an apolitical person who's always put my heart, mind, body and physical soul on the line for the United States government," says Warren.

Nick's family wants to see justice, but also solutions at the southern border.

And that starts with change.

Phill Sweet

"We can't change the horrific murder of my son, but we can ensure that another mother doesn't have to suffer the same thing. We have the power to make the difference," says Patricia Quets, Nick's mom.

A Vail Unified School District spokesperson confirmed that Nicholas Quets graduated from Empire High School in 2011.