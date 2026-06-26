Esperanza en Escalante launches substance use program to help veterans battling addiction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Esperanza en Escalante is helping veterans struggling with drug addiction through a new substance use program that provides housing, classes, and a path to sobriety.

Esperanza's Homes for Heroes Substance Use Program has been up and running for nearly a year and is already helping dozens of veterans recover in the community.

Bryan Hamilton, a peer support specialist with the Esperanza Substance Use Program, has seen firsthand how addiction has affected the veteran community in Tucson. That experience inspired him to help create the program.

"Some people may have a less-than-honorable discharge that they want to work on and get built up because it was just unfairly given to them," Hamilton said. "Other people may just have to come out of detox and have to go through that process," Hamilton said.

The program is reaching veterans like Tyrone Askins, who began self-medicating with drugs and alcohol to cope with PTSD after leaving the military.

"After I got out of the military, I got hooked on drugs, you know what I'm saying?" Askins said.

"Alcohol, everything. Anything that takes away my numbness and the pain that I was going through."

Askins said he felt no one understood what he was going through until he found Esperanza.

"We got out, and now it's like we have classes here so we can talk about our PTSD, substance abuse, things to help us get back on track and be good in society," Askins said.

The substance use program supports veterans experiencing homelessness and addiction by providing them with a safe home and a clean space while they take classes designed to lead them to sobriety.

Hamilton said the program meets each veteran where they are.

"Maybe it might be learning daily hygiene, maybe learning to meal plan, cook, and clean, and maybe working on resumes and computer skills," Hamilton said. "Each person has something different and unique to themselves."

For Askins, the program has made a measurable difference.

"Now that I'm on the right track, everything seems like it's a lot easier for me because I'm clean and sober," Askins said. "I have a lot of people that are helping me and trying to help me stay on the right track."

Askins connected with Esperanza through community outreach. More information on how to get connected with the program can be found on their website.