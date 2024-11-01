Empire Ranch Cowboy Festival returns this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Empire Ranch Cowboy Festival is back in Sonoita this weekend.

The yearly event celebrates the culture of the 'Old West' and helps raise money for the Empire Ranch Foundation, the nonprofit that maintains the historic ranch property.

The festival runs from Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Why would you miss it? You'll see something you've never seen before. This place is important. It's, you know, it's, it's yours, it's mine, it's public land, and this is the real thing, western heritage," says Faith Boice McCabe, President of the Empire Ranch Foundation.

The foundation asks for a $20 donation to park, otherwise, the event is free.

A list of things to do can be found on their website.

The Ranch is located on Empire Ranch Road, Sonoita, AZ 85637.

Earlier this year, KGUN 9's Blake Phillips paid a visit to the Empire Ranch during our One Tank Trip series. See that full story below.

One Tank Trip: Empire Ranch keeps ranching history alive 140 years later