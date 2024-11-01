Empire Ranch Cowboy Festival returns this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Empire Ranch Cowboy Festival is back in Sonoita this weekend.
The yearly event celebrates the culture of the 'Old West' and helps raise money for the Empire Ranch Foundation, the nonprofit that maintains the historic ranch property.
The festival runs from Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Why would you miss it? You'll see something you've never seen before. This place is important. It's, you know, it's, it's yours, it's mine, it's public land, and this is the real thing, western heritage," says Faith Boice McCabe, President of the Empire Ranch Foundation.
The foundation asks for a $20 donation to park, otherwise, the event is free.
The Ranch is located on Empire Ranch Road, Sonoita, AZ 85637.
Blake Phillips is a reporter for KGUN 9. Originally from St. Louis, Mo., Blake grew up in Sierra Vista. During his college tenure at the Missouri School of Journalism, Blake worked for the NBC affiliate KOMU-TV in Columbia. He is excited to return to a place he calls home and give back to the community in which he grew up. Share your story ideas and important issues with Blake by emailing blake.phillips@kgun9.com.
