Deputies: “Delusion” may have led man to murder his mother

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — Delusion may have played a role in the death of a woman at the hands of her son—that’s the statement in a document charging 38 year old Andre Tyrone Tillmon with First Degree Murder.

Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies say on Friday a neighbor called 911 to a house in Rancho Del Lago.

Rescue crews found 65 year old Cindy Kreider face down on the kitchen floor. Deputies found obvious trauma to her face including blunt force trauma over her left eye.

Deputies asked around the neighborhood, and were able to get surveillance video that they say showed Andre Tyrone Tillmon leaving the house about an hour after Cindy Kreider had been on a Facetime video call.

Deputies found and arrested Tillmon Saturday.

Our own background checks did not find any other criminal charges on his record.

Deputies say Tillmon confessed to punching his mother several times and said as he left the house she was face down on the floor and he did nothing to help her.

Court documents say "Tillmon described the events as though he were experiencing a delusion at the time of the incident and felt as if his life was in danger. Mr Tillmon did not believe his mother was dead because he did not believe his mother was real.”

Deputies say he did tell them he understood the difference between right and wrong but hit Cindy Kreider anyway.

Now Tillmon is jailed on first degree murder charges. His bond is three-quarters of a million dollars.