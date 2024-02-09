Davis-Monthan begins divesting its fleet of A-10 aircraft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's the beginning of the end for the A-10 warthog at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

The workhorse for nearly 50 years at DM, the 355th Wing has started to divest its fleet of A-10 aircraft.

MORE FROM PAT PARRIS: A look back at the history of the A-10 at Davis-Monthan

Davis-Monthan sharing these photos today of the first A-10 to be moved over to AMARG, the Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group:

It will end up in the boneyard here in Tucson.

The Air Force is planning to divest the entire fleet of A-10 aircraft within the next 35 years.

DM will eventually become the home of a new special operations wing.