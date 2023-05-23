A look back at the history of the A-10 at Davis-Monthan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The A-10 Warthog has had a long and very successful deployment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. I decided to take a look back at the history of the A-10 here at DM.

Once you the sound of the A-10's signature 30mm GAU-8 avenger gun.

An unforgettable sound—and feel—as former A-10 demo pilot Major Haden Fullam told me last year on the Davis-Monthan flight line.

"It's a really impressive weapon. It's full sensory overload," said Fullam. "You feel it, you see it, you smell it, you hear it. It's everything."

It's been everything at Davis-Monthan since 1975.

The A-10a thunderbolt II replaced the A-7d Corsair iII at DM in October of 1975.

The 355th tactical wing at Davis-Monthan was the first unit to receive the attack jet.

Nicknamed the Warthog, the A-10 has played major roles as close air support for ground troops in the Gulf War, and more recently in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Today, the more modern A-10c flies out of DM.

The very durable attack plane has continued to fly for almost 48 years—thanks to a now completed re-winging operation—extending the A-10's life through 2030.