Costco coming to boost SE side retail

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — Neighborhoods in Vail have been growing faster than the retail shopping to support them. Now one of the biggest retailers is coming in.

“I can’t wait. We go to Costco a lot. Having a closer one would be great.”

A plot of land on Old Vail Road is where Nan and Curt Cowley will see their wish come true. The site is on Old Vail Road just east of a busy retailing zone.

Costco's small prices and huge quantities keep the stores busy, busy enough that Costco has decided to add store number four for Pima County in the Vail/Rita Ranch area.

It’s especially good news for Vail where retail is improving but has still has not kept up with the fast growth of the rest of the community.

Esther Lubben says. “I'm so excited. I can't wait. We really need something like that in this neighborhood. So we had to travel pretty far to either Grant or Kino to get to Costco.”

Vail Chamber of Commerce CEO Dr Denice Bowls says the Costco is an important plus for the community that could attract more improvements.

“We hear that often there's not enough commerce here, and people are starving to have more businesses present. And I think having Costco come in would be a driver for other businesses to start, considering being in the southeast region.”

Costco builds big. The main store will be 158,000 square feet. The gas station is slated for 40 gas pumps

Costco told the City of Tucson it expects to fill 320 full and part time jobs with pay that ranges from 26 thousand to 72 thousand dollars a year.

It should open mid summer of next year.