Car crash kills 20-year-old woman inside Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police say a 20-year-old woman was killed in a car crash inside Davis-Monthan Air Force Base early Saturday morning.

The crash also left a 16-year-old girl with minor injuries.

TPD says just after 1:00 a.m. they responded to a report of a serious crash near 8700 E. Yuma St. on the base.

The driver, Taleah Natasha Reese, was pronounced dead on scene.

Police believe Reese failed to turn properly at a curve, losing control of her 2013 Lexus ES350.

After overcorrecting, Reese lost control of the car, causing it to roll over.

TPD says Reese was or the teen were wearing seatbelts, and investigators have determined Reese's failure to maintain control of her car led to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.