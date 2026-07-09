Arizona ranks among top states for women in construction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Construction has long been one of the most male-dominated industries in the country. But that is slowly changing — and in Arizona, the shift is happening faster than almost anywhere else in the nation.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women make up about 11% of the construction workforce nationally. In Arizona, that number jumps to nearly 16%.

Jamie Thrush has been in the industry for 20 years and has watched that shift firsthand. She says it wasn't always this way.

"Going into it 20 years ago was very intimidating," Thrush said. "We were stuck in the office, we were all doing the billing — it wasn't seen upon for women to be out in the field in the industry at that time."

Thrush, who works as branch support manager at Capital Pump and Equipment, credits Arizona's explosive population and economic growth for helping drive the numbers up.

"The organizations and the companies have seen a need and they've opened it up and been able to see what a woman can do in the field," she said. "We can do anything a man can do."

Angelica Loayza has been in the construction industry for 15 years, currently working at BFL Construction in Tucson. She says what women bring to a job site goes beyond physical ability.

"We bring a different way of thinking," Loayza said. "With men, they are transactional — we're more transformational. With men, they're analytical, we bring creativity."

Both Thrush and Loayza are members of NAWIC, the National Association for Women in Construction. Last month, the Tucson chapter launched its first-ever Camp NAWIC, giving teenage girls hands-on experience in the trades.

With the construction industry needing an estimated 350,000 new workers in 2026 alone, according to Associated Builders and Contractors, Loayza says getting young women interested early is critical.

"Seeing them evolve from day one where they were tentative on picking up a tool, to the last day building their dog houses and being so proud — that's what we took away from this," she said.

NAWIC Tucson says it plans to grow the camp next year. For more information on women in construction or upcoming NAWIC Tucson events, visit the organization's website.