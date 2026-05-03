Tomato prices hit highest point since 2016, straining South Tucson restaurant's budget

SOUTH TUCSON, Arizona — Tomatoes are hitting their highest price point in eight years, and it's hitting local restaurants hard.

At Comida del Barrio in South Tucson, the surge is stretching the budget for a staple ingredient found in nearly every Mexican dish — from salsa and picadillo to bistec ranchero.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says tomatoes are at their highest price since 2016. One pound now averages about $2.30, roughly 50 cents more than this time last year.

Marc Monroy

A 25% tariff on Mexico is fueling the increase. Truckers in Sinaloa — where 22% of tomatoes in the U.S. come from — say the fruit didn't grow in bunches like they hoped, which could also be adding to the price.

Lety Sanchez, a cook at Comida del Barrio, said the impact is being felt across the board.

"Right now it is extremely expensive and it's impacting everything," Sanchez said.

Marc Monroy

With tomatoes serving as the base of nearly every dish on the menu, finding a substitute isn't a realistic option.

"Every plate has tomato so now imagine how much that is costing us to the point of thinking of substituting it for something else," Sanchez said.

The financial pressure isn't limited to the restaurant.

"It impacts us at home and here because the costs are so high," Sanchez said.

Marc Monroy

Despite the setback, Comida del Barrio is continuing to offer deals, including three burritos for $5 and two Sonoran dogs for $7.

"That sells a lot because it is cheap," Sanchez said.

Sanchez said most of the food truck's sales now come from those deals — a possible sign of how people are approaching eating out now.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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