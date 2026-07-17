South Tucson police offer $1,000 reward as copper wire thefts from streetlights on the rise

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — South Tucson police are investigating a series of copper wire thefts from streetlights along 4th Avenue, between 38th Street and 26th Street.

Detective Sergeant Brandon Rodarte says the crimes have become more frequent over the past year. He says investigators believe whoever is responsible knows exactly how to remove the wiring quickly and that the thefts are not random.

"It's not necessarily the small amounts from like little electrical boxes, but we're talking yards and yards of copper wire from streetlights or very, very significant pieces of copper pieces coming from HVAC systems from commercial buildings or even residential areas," Rodarte said.

Rodarte says the value of copper makes it an attractive target for thieves.

"Copper wiring is a recyclable metal that you can actually take to different metal shops to be sold for money. So, it's very, very enticing for criminals," Rodarte said.

The thefts carry consequences beyond repair costs. Rodarte says darkened streets create public safety concerns for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

The financial burden also falls on residents.

"Ultimately, when it comes to the copper wire thefts that are taking place on our streetlights systems, that money is paid by the city, which essentially is a burden on taxpayers because that's where that money comes from to fund that," Rodarte said.

Police are offering up to a $1,000 reward through 88-Crime for information leading to an arrest. Rodarte encourages anyone with details—no matter how small—to come forward.

"With investigations, sometimes that little tiny piece that people might think is minute actually is the last piece that we need to solve something that occurred within our city or just an investigation in general," Rodarte said.

Anyone with information can contact 88-Crime to be eligible for the reward.

"Any and all tips that we can get related to this are beneficial," Rodarte said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

——

Jacqueline Aguilar is a multimedia journalist at KGUN 9. Born and raised in Yuma, AZ., she is no stranger to the unforgiving Arizona heat. Now this U of A wildcat is excited to be back in Tucson and is looking forward to involving herself in the community. Share your story ideas with Jacqueline by emailing jacqueline.aguilar@kgun9.com or connecting on Facebook, Instagram or X.

________________________________________________________________

Want to discuss this story and keep up with what’s happening in South Tucson and the Southside? Click here to check out and join our new Facebook group to share stories, ask questions, and connect with neighbors.

Also, click here to check out our South Tucson and Southside news playlist at YouTube.