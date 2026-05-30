South Tucson neighbors work to restore community pride at 'Día del Barrio' event

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Neighbors in South Tucson spent Saturday morning giving back to the place they call home during "Día del Barrio," hosted by Barrio Restoration.

Volunteers came together for community-building at what was once an empty lot on 40th Street and South Sixth Avenue, which is being transformed into something much bigger.

Jacqueline Aguilar

David Garcia, the owner of Barrio Restoration, says the opportunity came through a partnership with Patrick DeConcini.

"We had the opportunity to work with the DeConcini's, Patrick DeConcini, and get this lot and we plan to make an impact," Garcia said.

For Garcia, Dia del Barrio is about creating positive change from the ground up.

"This area has been known to be a hot spot in the hood, and we plan to turn it into a green spot," Garcia said.

Garcia says the vision started with simply cleaning up his neighborhood seven years ago. Now, that effort has grown into a movement focused on mentorship and community service.

Jacqueline Aguilar

"Restore neighborhoods, restore pride, restore lives. That's what we're trying to do," Garcia said.

Barrio Restoration plans to plant trees, grow food and create a gathering space in the lot where people can volunteer, connect and attend workshops.

Jacqueline Aguilar

"We want people to show up here daily. We want to be recognized as a place for community service," Garcia said.

That mission has the support of many, including family members.

"David has always had it in his heart to help people and help others," Garcia's aunt, Guadalupe Garcia, said.

Garcia hopes his message spreads throughout the community.

Jacqueline Aguilar

"The hood can do save the hood. There's a lot of stuff going out here, but staying at home and minding their own business is not the solution," Garcia said.

To volunteer or learn more about Barrio Restoration, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Jacqueline Aguilar is a multimedia journalist at KGUN 9. Born and raised in Yuma, AZ., she is no stranger to the unforgiving Arizona heat. Now this U of A wildcat is excited to be back in Tucson and is looking forward to involving herself in the community. Share your story ideas with Jacqueline by emailing jacqueline.aguilar@kgun9.com or connecting on Facebook, Instagram or X.

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