South Tucson launches online portals for permits, code complaints

South Tucson's mayor and council have launched online portals where residents, contractors and business owners can apply for permits and file code compliance complaints 24/7.

Planning Director Josue Licea said the online system has been years in the making.

"We're confident that the whole progress is to try to increase transparency and efficiency with some of our customers that come in for regular permitting and construction activity," Licea said.

Just a few years ago, Licea said many applications were still being submitted on paper—sometimes in large stacks—that had to be stored for records. Moving the applications online gets rid of paper waste, streamlines the process and also allows people to track their status with a passcode.

"You could access that same permit application over and over, check the status. That way it's very transparent, and you don't have to wait on staff person to give you a call or check, if you're calling, that way you can just go directly to the system," Licea said.

South Tucsonans can apply for permits online for projects like rezoning, tenant improvements or residential work, with supporting documents explaining what's needed before applying.

"It's a very easy to use system," Licea said.

There's also a separate code enforcement portal where people can report problems in their neighborhood, like illegal dumping, overgrown weeds or illegal signs, with examples listed to help people choose the right type of violation to report.

City leaders say providing these services online should make things easier and faster, without a trip to City Hall.

For business owners like Heather Moroso, the online portal could save valuable time. She owns Moroso Medical Center in South Tucson and said being able to apply for a permit online is important for small businesses that can't always take time away from work.

"You know, every minute that I can actually be here, either behind the scenes, getting ready for something, getting ready for a promotion, getting or seeing patients — that keeps me one more step being caught up as a business owner," Moroso said.

I'm told the city hopes to eventually add a business licensing portal, allowing business owners to apply for and manage their licenses online as well.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

