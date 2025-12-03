South Tucson FD sees uptick in warming fires as temperatures drop

SOUTH TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — South Tucson firefighters are responding to more warming fires as colder temperatures settle into southern Arizona, with crews already encountering about a dozen small fires started by people seeking heat overnight this season.

Fire Captain Andy Luna said last winter, the department responded to about three to five warming fires per week during the coldest months.

"Every year when it starts cooling down, we have a bit more calls that come in having to do with warming fires," Captain Luna said.

These fires are typically started by people trying to stay warm overnight, usually in vacant lots or along sidewalks. While it's illegal to start a warming fire on private property, Captain Luna said they still see it happen.

"It's kind of wherever these individuals have space to start these warming fires, although they're not supposed to be on private property, so they kind of find areas that they can find to seek shelter and to make these warming fires," Captain Luna said.

Firefighters say warming fires may start small, but in the wrong conditions, they can spread quickly and put nearby homes at risk.

With a small crew, more calls do add up, but the South Tucson Fire Department stays prepared and equipped for this seasonal challenge every winter.

"We stock up on warming blankets for the wintertime. So, when we do encounter these individuals, we will give them blankets. And then there are resources out there that we recommend to them that they can seek shelter to get out of the cold," Captain Luna said.

If you see a fire burning out in the open, in a lot or anywhere it doesn't look normal, Captain Luna said don't wait and call 911.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

