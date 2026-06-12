South Tucson could receive $850K in federal funding for home repairs, youth center upgrades

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of South Tucson is one step closer to receiving $850,000 in proposed federal funding aimed at helping homeowners and improving community resources.

The funding is part of a House appropriations bill proposed by U.S. Representative Adelita Grijalva that includes more than $15 million in proposed community projects across Southern Arizona.

If approved, the city would use the money for the South Tucson Neighborhood Revitalization Project, which includes emergency home repairs and upgrades to the John Valenzuela Youth Center.

Mayor Roxanna Valenzuela says the funding would help address challenges tied to housing affordability and public safety.

"This is a huge leg up for our community. I'm super excited. We need all the support we can get right now. We're facing many challenges," Valenzuela said.

Part of the funding would help low-income homeowners struggling to keep up with costly repairs.

"When I talk to people, I see that they endure unbearable conditions because they cannot repair their roof, their AC, essential things that we need," she said.

The proposal also includes improvements to the John Valenzuela Youth Center, a place city leaders describe as a safe haven for South Tucson youth.

"Our way of dealing with public safety is to invest in our youth and in crime prevention programs. So, this is a safe place where kids can come," said Valenzuela.

Valenzuela says upgrades could include improvements to the center's kitchen, computers and air conditioning system.

"We want to make sure that the kids that live here feel proud of their barrio, that they have positive influences. And so, we desperately need improvements to this building," she said.

The funding proposal must still be approved by Congress and signed into law before any money can be distributed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Jacqueline Aguilar is a multimedia journalist at KGUN 9. Born and raised in Yuma, AZ., she is no stranger to the unforgiving Arizona heat. Now this U of A wildcat is excited to be back in Tucson and is looking forward to involving herself in the community. Share your story ideas with Jacqueline by emailing jacqueline.aguilar@kgun9.com or connecting on Facebook, Instagram or X.

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