South Tucson City Council votes to cancel flock camera contracts

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The South Tucson City Council voted 5-2 to cancel flock camera contracts Tuesday evening.

Flock cameras are automated license plate readers and surveillance devices law enforcement uses to help solve and prevent crimes or to find missing persons. They are mounted on light poles and other fixtures.

In mid-January, I met with Mayor Roxanna Valenzuela to discuss how South Tucson was preparing for increased ICE activity. At the time, she said there were discussions among Mayor and Council to cancel the contracts.

"We are very united in South Tucson and we will continue to fight for our people," Mayor Valenzuela said.

Canceling the contracts was one way Mayor Valenzuela said the city could help protect its people. She added that the discussion had previously stirred debate over security concerns.

During the meeting, Mayor and Council also unanimously passed a resolution opposing an ICE detention center in Marana.

