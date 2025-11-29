South Tucson businesses kick off Small Business Saturday with community cleanup

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — South Tucson businesses are gearing up for Small Business Saturday with a twist—starting the day with a neighborhood cleanup before the shopping begins.

Data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce shows this year, 86% of consumers plan to shop small during the holidays, setting the stage for what could be another record-breaking day for local businesses.

The community cleanup will begin at 9 a.m. at Moroso Medical Center, where volunteers can expect music, breakfast and coffee while giving back to their neighborhood.

"We feel that doing a little bit of philanthropic work, giving back to the neighborhood is a good way to get warmed up," said Dr. Heather Moroso, naturopathic physician and owner of Moroso Medical Center.

Moroso has owned her medical center for over 20 years and will lead a free yoga class following the cleanup. Her business will then host several vendors, including artisans and businesses without brick-and-mortar locations.

"So we start at 9 a.m. There will be cumbias, there will be breakfast, there will be coffee for anybody who's here to volunteer," Moroso said.

The event reflects growing enthusiasm for Small Business Saturday. Last year, consumers spent $22 billion on Small Business Saturday, up 29% from 2023 when consumers spent $17 billion that day, according to U.S. Chamber of Commerce data.

"To go out into your community, to support the small business, to meet your neighbors, is so valuable for just on the economical level and then just spreading goodwill," Moroso said.

She says South Tucson business owners are excited to further connect with all who show up

"We also have a lot of businesses in South Tucson that are supporting this, such as El Torero, Saint Charles Tavern. They'll be here in the morning helping with the cleanup as well," Moroso said.

The community cleanup starts at 9 a.m. outside Moroso Medical Center, 2231 S. 4th Ave.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

