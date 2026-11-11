South Tucson business owners team up to provide Thanksgiving meals to at least 30 families this year

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With Thanksgiving just a couple of weeks away, one South Tucson organization is teaming up with other small businesses in hopes of helping at least 30 families put a full meal on the table this year.

From turkey to stuffing, mashed potatoes, and all the fixings, Thanksgiving dinner can come with a hefty grocery bill. This year, retailers like Target and Walmart are offering holiday meals. Target is advertising a $30 meal for six people, while Walmart has a $35 meal basket for 10. For families already stretching their grocery budgets, even those extra dollars can make a difference.

That's why David Garcia with Barrio Restoration is stepping in, bringing back his Thanksgiving food drive for a third year.

"You know, times are tough right now. SNAP benefits—a lot of people are being cut off. So, folks right now can just afford the minimum. Sometimes the minimum means ramen noodles, right? But we really want to try to bring a feast to the table this year for a lot of those families," Garcia said.

Last year, Garcia's Thanksgiving drive helped about 20 families. This year, the goal is to reach at least 30 or more.

He's getting help from other South Tucson business owners, including Matthew Lenne, co-owner of Sweet Tooth Ice Cream Truck, who knows firsthand what it's like to need a little extra help during the holidays.

"Like when I was a kid, we didn't always have a big, big dinner. We went and got food boxes and whatnot also. So, having something like this helps children who are in my position be able to enjoy the holiday and the family and the parents enjoy the holiday and not be stressing about everything that's going on because it's already hard enough out here," Lenne said.

Now, he's helping give other families that same opportunity, and he's not alone. Anthony Romero, owner of Putt Around Town Mini Mobile Golf, is also joining the effort.

"It means a lot to me. I like to be a part of the community now that I'm getting older and getting wiser. So, it feels really good to help with other community people that want to do the same things that I'm trying to do for the community," Romero said.

There's still time for the community to get involved. Barrio Restoration is collecting turkeys, pies, stuffing and canned goods throughout the 20th. Donations can be dropped off at Moroso Medical Center in South Tucson at 2231 S. 4th Ave.

With the goal of helping at least 30 families, organizers hope these donations will help take one expense off their plates this Thanksgiving.

If you're interested in donating, reach out to Barrio Restoration at (520) 443-1187, Putt Around Town at (520) 585-3483, Sweet Tooth at (520) 354-3671, or Moroso Medical Center at (520) 495-4054.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Jacqueline Aguilar is a multimedia journalist at KGUN 9. Born and raised in Yuma, AZ., she is no stranger to the unforgiving Arizona heat. Now this U of A wildcat is excited to be back in Tucson and is looking forward to involving herself in the community. Share your story ideas with Jacqueline by emailing jacqueline.aguilar@kgun9.com or connecting on Facebook, Instagram or X.

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