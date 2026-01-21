South Tucson barbershop owner builds community one haircut at a time

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eva Marquez opened Locals Lounge Barbershop in South Tucson with more than just business in mind — she wanted to create a safe space for her community.

"I'm from this side of town. I just felt like it was like time to make a change," Marquez said.

Marquez opened Locals Lounge Barbershop last summer and says there is no other place she'd rather have her business. Despite questions from others about her location choice, she remained committed to serving South Tucson.

"I think a lot of people were like, why are you right here? Why did you choose here? You could have went anywhere," Marquez said.

Jose Rodriguez, a longtime client of Marquez, understands the difficulties of being a new business owner.

"I think that's the biggest challenge when it comes to opening up a business in South Tucson is the negative aspects that are given and being able to overcome that," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez shares why he thinks Locals Lounge Barbershop offers more than just hair services.

"What draws me to Local Lounge and being in South Tucson is setting up the roots and taking the challenge on not just being profitable, but also having a safe place for the community," Rodriguez said.

He believes the barbershop brings something important to South Tucson's youth.

"Me even growing up in South Tucson, going to school, you see a lot of negative things and trying to stay positive in the right direction. Being able to come to a location where you're not just paying for a service, but you're actually enjoying the service and it's huge. It's staying off the streets," Rodriguez said.

With a pool table, darts, movies and music, Marquez says her shop is designed as a space for people to talk and connect.

"That's what I thought about is just make it fun. Make it--if they're coming to get a haircut, make it enjoyable, make it, you know, memorable, easy, relaxing, fun," Marquez said.

Marquez tells me she wants to help people look and feel their best at an affordable price.

"Starting with the $20 walk-in price, I did that initially just to help out to give back. I see people coming to me, hey, can I pay you next week? Can I pay you this when I get my check? And I'm like, 'yeah, of course,' you know," Marquez said.

With several events planned for this year, Marquez says she hopes Locals Lounge Barbershop continues to be a safe space for South Tucsonans of all ages.

Locals Lounge Barbershop is located at 2210 S. 6th Ave. Ste. 5.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

