South Tucson ballet nonprofit receives $50K grant to expand dance programs for youth

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A South Tucson nonprofit that uses ballet to uplift youth in the community is celebrating a major milestone.

Dancing in the Streets Arizona has been awarded a $50,000 opportunity grant from Angel Charity for Children, a charity that invests in projects that improve the lives of children. The grant will help the organization expand its inclusive dance programs and open its doors to even more students.

Founders Joseph Rogers and Soleste Lupu have run the studio for nearly 20 years, with a mission of making dance accessible to anyone who wants to learn. The two handle every aspect of the organization themselves, from teaching classes to managing the studio.

"It's going to help us continue what we've been doing for 18 years. Yes, I mean, ever since COVID, it's been a real struggle," Lupu said.

For the founders, the grant represents more than financial support—it is a recognition of the work they have done in the community.

"This grant coming to the City of South Tucson is very huge, especially in this population of the kids that we deal with. So, we're just, like I said, grateful and humbled that they looked our way," Rogers said.

Inside the studio, ballet is not just about technique or performance. The couple says their organization goes beyond dance instruction to support students and families.

"We're more than a dancing studio. When we feed the kids, we give advice, we give—we refer them to social services. Yeah," Rogers and Lupu said.

Rogers and Lupu say running the studio has required years of personal sacrifice, including stepping in to purchase supplies for a dancer who needed them to advance to the next level of training.

"That's what the grant money allows us to do. It allows us to continue in what we're doing and help out those students that maybe would drop out if they didn't have it. Because we help those students, we help the family as well," Rogers and Lupu said.

Despite the challenges of keeping the nonprofit running, the founders say the impact on students and families makes it worthwhile.

"It's such a struggle financially to keep the doors open. People don't realize how difficult it is for nonprofits," Rogers and Lupu said.

Dancing in the Streets Arizona is inviting the community to take a free dance class at their studio.

