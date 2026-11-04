Rep. Adelita Grijalva wins reelection to Arizona's 7th Congressional District

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva has won reelection in AZ-7, defeating challenger Daniel Butierez in a rematch of 2025's special election for the same seat, the Associated Press projects.

Grijalva addressed her supporters after results came in and said she is ready to get back to work on Capitol Hill.

Adelita first won the seat in a 2025 special election after succeeding her father, late Congressman Raul Grijalva, who represented District 7 for more than two decades.

She won that race with nearly 69% of the vote and finished out the remainder of his term before running for a full term of her own.

Adelita said one of her top priorities heading back to Washington will be working to restore federal benefits — including SNAP food assistance and Medicaid — to Arizona residents, arguing the state was among the hardest hit by recent program cuts.

"Arizona had the most drastic cuts of people that were off of food benefits," Grijalva said. "I think some of that is what we have to fix here in [the] House of Representatives. Now that we have the House, it looks like a full slate of Democrats that are able to work on these issues, and my hope is that that's going to be one of the first ones we tackle."

Grijalva has previously called for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. On election night, she said the current enforcement system is generating profit at the expense of people who have been part of their communities for decades.

"People are making money hand over fist over the suffering of people that have lived in our communities for decades. That's not okay." Grijalva said.

Looking beyond her own race, Grijalva said the broader midterm results signal what she described as a shift in the direction of Congress.

"Democrats are not only competitive, but are winning," Grijalva said. "So that means that we're not okay with this, and they need a check and balance, and President Trump needs a check and balance, and so I'm happy to be a part of that, too."

KGUN 9 reached out to Daniel Buttierez for comment. A response had not been received as of the time of publication.