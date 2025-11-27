No flying fists—Transportation Secretary calls for civility

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Even on a normal travel day airline passengers have plenty of reason to brace themselves for a trip into trouble–sharing a plane with angry or even violent people. Now the US Transportation Secretary is calling on travelers to calm down and be civil with each other.

The historic tower at Tucson International Airport dates back to the days when flying was an elegant event. People dressed up. They were gracious. They were well mannered. They were polite with each other. Now the US Transportation Secretary is saying "why can’t we be that way again?”

In the early days of airlines, flying was an adventure–a time to be at your best, in a world of crisp white linen and service as classy as a fine restaurant.

Now, flying is still an adventure but for all the wrong reasons. Courtesy has crashed. Fists are flying.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is asking passengers to ground themselves in simple courtesy.

That sounds good to Maximilian Speighthaas but he knows modern passengers fly in a turbulent world.

“A lot of times people get really cranky when they’re waiting in line for security. When you get on the plane, and you’re trying to find a seat…I fly Southwest. It’s not assigned seating and everyone’s trying to get around, and people get annoyed with babies on the plane….”

But sometimes young people can give grownups a lesson in how to behave in the pressurized world of a plane. Ten year old Hal Hamilton says, “If it’s busy, you have to just say to yourself, ‘I know it’s probably going to be busy and I just have to pack my patience and I have to be kind no matter what happens.”

And maybe with courtesy as your carry-on you’ll have a peaceful flight even if it will be less glamorous than the old days.