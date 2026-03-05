More families turning to Casa Maria Soup Kitchen as SNAP benefit enrollment drops

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Volunteers at Casa Maria Soup Kitchen in South Tucson say they are seeing more people turn to their services as SNAP benefit enrollment falls sharply across Arizona, and they expect the need to keep growing.

About 533,000 Arizonans received SNAP benefits in January, a 31% drop from October, according to the Arizona Department of Economic Security. The drop is even more noticeable when compared to last January, when nearly one million people were receiving food assistance.

Casa Maria has been serving meals to the Tucson community for more than 40 years, relying heavily on rescued food from grocery stores and donations.

"It's going to take a really great community effort to link arms and be able to brace what is to come," said Glenda Avalos, a volunteer at Casa Maria.

South Tucson Council Member Brian Flagg says Casa Maria now distributes around 500 food bags a day for families and individuals, a significant increase from the 300 bags per day provided before the decline in SNAP enrollment.

"We have had an increase in more in families that are coming," said Avalos. "Again, with our lines getting longer and longer."

One South Tucson mother, Julia, who asked to remain off camera, shares that her family has been struggling since losing access to SNAP benefits. Julia says her application is still pending.

"Casa Maria has helped us a lot," said Julia. "I'm a single mom with four kids, and we haven't received food stamps for several months."

The Trump administration's One Big Beautiful Act includes proposed changes to SNAP, among them expanded work or volunteer requirements for recipients to continue receiving benefits.

Julia said fulfilling those requirements is not a realistic option for her.

"I can't work much, because I'm sick. I have chronic illnesses, and I have four children to take care of," Julia said.

Avalos tells me some people seeking to meet those requirements are turning to Casa Maria.

"We've had individuals come and ask to volunteer, since it's one of the new requirements for SNAP, too, to complete certain hours, which are very high requirements for a lot of vulnerable community that won't be able to fulfill," said Avalos.

The Arizona Center for Economic Progress estimates the changes to SNAP requirements could affect around 147,000 Arizonans.

Casa Maria volunteers say donations of food and hygiene items can help them keep up with the growing need.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Jacqueline Aguilar is a multimedia journalist at KGUN 9. Born and raised in Yuma, AZ., she is no stranger to the unforgiving Arizona heat. Now this U of A wildcat is excited to be back in Tucson and is looking forward to involving herself in the community. Share your story ideas with Jacqueline by emailing jacqueline.aguilar@kgun9.com or connecting on Facebook, Instagram or X.

