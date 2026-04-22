Executive order speeds up psychedelic research for severe mental health conditions

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new executive order signed by President Donald Trump is speeding up research into psychedelics as a treatment for serious mental health conditions.

The federal government is moving psychedelic treatments forward by directing the Department of Health and Human Services to set aside $50 million to match investments made by state governments into new studies.

The executive order is aimed at reviewing ibogaine, a substance derived from an African shrub, to treat veterans or other people dealing with severe, treatment-resistant conditions like PTSD or major depression.

Heather Moroso, a naturopathic doctor at Moroso Medical Center in South Tucson, says the order could make a difference for patients.

"I think it will boost it in a couple of different ways in the fact that it will make it a bit more attainable, especially if this does lead to reclassification," Moroso said.

Currently, many psychedelic drugs are restricted, but that could change.

"It is Class [Schedule] One—it is considered that it doesn't have any medicinal or therapeutic value. So, I think this will make it more obtainable, but at the same time, also help reduce the stigma that's associated with it," Moroso said.

The order also expands the Right to Try Act, which allows terminally ill patients access to experimental treatments before they are fully approved.

"I think that it's important to try all avenues," Moroso said.

The Food and Drug Administration is also being directed to use Commissioner's National Priority Vouchers for certain psychedelic drugs, which would expedite their approval process, reducing the review time from several months to just one or two months.

While research continues on psilocybin and MDMA, some treatments like ketamine are already being used today.

"We've seen some pretty amazing breakthroughs. Sometimes people just need one treatment. Sometimes people come for a series of them," Moroso said.

Moroso adds that like any treatment, careful consideration is key.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Jacqueline Aguilar is a multimedia journalist at KGUN 9. Born and raised in Yuma, AZ., she is no stranger to the unforgiving Arizona heat. Now this U of A wildcat is excited to be back in Tucson and is looking forward to involving herself in the community. Share your story ideas with Jacqueline by emailing jacqueline.aguilar@kgun9.com or connecting on Facebook, Instagram or X.

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