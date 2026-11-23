SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN 9) — A nearly $20,000 donation from the Pascua Yaqui Tribe is helping El Rio Health expand its street medicine program, which delivers healthcare and resources directly to people experiencing homelessness in Tucson.

KGUN 9 visited the Casa Maria Clinic, run by El Rio Health, where outreach teams work to bring care to people who would not otherwise be able to access it.

El Rio's Street Medicine Program provides immediate aid to people experiencing homelessness — including lifesaving medication, emergency wound care and regular checkups.

Teams also distribute hygiene products, fresh food and water and connect patients with resources for treatment and addiction support.

Steve Heddins has been receiving care through the program for years. He said the ability to get healthcare close to where he lives has changed what care is available to him.

"Well, for one thing, it saved me a lot of time because I'd have to travel a lot further to get any kind of medical advice, anything. Travel is the hardest thing." Heddins said.

He said the consistency of the program has made it something he relies on.

"I mean, it's been years since I've been coming here, taking good care of me." Heddins said. "Anytime, twice a week, if I need something, I can come here and get it taken care of."

Elizabeth Knight, a nurse practitioner with El Rio's outreach team, said the people the program serves often have no other path to care.

"There are a lot of people that we see who either are uninsured or underinsured, or who don't have transportation to get to medical facilities. And so this is their access to health care that they wouldn't have otherwise." Knight said.

Knight said the work builds more than just medical outcomes — it builds relationships that help the team identify where else support is needed.

"And I think it's really rewarding for our patients and the population we serve as well as for us because then we get to know people in our community and find other areas where we can provide services and resources." Knight said.

The Pascua Yaqui donation will go toward serving as many as 4,000 people experiencing homelessness in Tucson. Knight said the funds go directly toward the supplies and personnel that make the program run.

"So funding like that actually goes toward medical supplies and helps to pay for the salaries of team members who provide St. and outreach care. It's really a huge benefit to the community to have contributions like that." Knight said.

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