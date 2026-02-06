Crossroads Restaurant reopens after 2023 arson fire forces closure

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A beloved South Tucson restaurant has reopened its doors after more than two years of rebuilding following a devastating arson fire that forced the family-owned business to close.

KGUN 9 Crossroads Restaurant after devastating 2023 fire

Crossroads Restaurant, located on the corner of 36th Street and Fourth Avenue, celebrated its grand reopening last Saturday, marking the end of a long road to recovery for the community staple.

Jacqueline Aguilar Crossroads Restaurant

On August 13, 2023, a man set the building on fire in the middle of the night. Although the man was caught on surveillance camera, he has not yet been identified, according to South Tucson Police, who confirmed the fire was arson.

South Tucson Police Department South Tucson Police Department releases surveillance video of Crossroads Restaurant arsonist

"Since we reopened--a lot of emotion, I think, joy, because that week that we received our license to operate from the health department, it was like, I was in tears as soon as we saw it. I still wanted to cry every time that I remember," Aracely Gonzalez said.

Jacqueline Aguilar Crossroads Restaurant pozole

For co-owner Gonzalez, who runs the business with her husband Roberto, reopening wasn't just about rebuilding a restaurant, but also about restoring a legacy.

"No, we never have that idea not to be back. You know, it's a lot of our family legacy. And then like you saw my kids are part of the third generation. So, it's something that we had to bring it back," Gonzalez said.

The fire left behind extensive damage and heartbreak for the family.

Jon Perra

"Something you worked so hard for so many years, so many families put the love and effort here before us, and then somebody take[s] it away in five, 10 minutes. You know, it's so hard. It's heartbreaking, you know. Yeah, sorry," Gonzalez said while fighting back tears.

After extensive rebuilding, the restaurant has returned to what it's always been for the Gonzalez family and the community.

Jacqueline Aguilar Inside of Crossroads Restaurant

"All the time we think it is a second home, but I think it is our first home because we spend birthdays, Mother's Day, Father's Day. You know, and celebrated with the community, with my customers. It's our other extra family, you know," Gonzalez said.

Crossroads Restaurant is now open Thursday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and offers its buffet during all business days.

Jacqueline Aguilar Crossroads Restaurant buffet

The restaurant is located at 2602 S. 4th Ave.

