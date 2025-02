SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — South Tucson Police have announced a child was shot near 27th St. and 10th Ave. on Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident occurred in a residence in the area.

An investigation is underway to determine if it should be a criminal investigation, police said.

The police are not providing details on the condition of the child.

No one is currently in custody, police said.

KGUN9 will have updates as they become available.