Celebrating small businesses during Hispanic Heritage Month through Viva South Tucson Grant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Small businesses are more than just places to shop or grab a bite. The city of South Tucson is teaming up with partners to celebrate small businesses that make the community shine with the Viva South Tucson Grant.

Through the Viva South Tucson Grant, one of South Tucson’s small businesses could walk away with a $1,000 prize and that’s all thanks to nominations from people in the community.

“If you're finding of having to make the choice between a large business that may be part of a chain and a small business that's part of the local community, choose local first," said Marco Hidalgo.

Hidalgo, Executive Vice President of Groundswell Capital, a partner in the grant, describes small businesses as places that bring people together and support local causes.

“I think when we have a vibrant small business community, we have a vibrant community. One reflects the other," Hidalgo said.

The grant was intentionally launched on the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month and runs until it's over.

“We see that the Hispanic community has very deep roots in the community and very influential in how we go about starting small businesses and being successful," he said.

Hidalgo says it’s a way to recognize and celebrate Latino/a-owned businesses in South Tucson.

“Because it drives a lot of community members to go there and visit and take a look at the beautiful art and murals and businesses. So, it's really important to us to be able to celebrate both things at the same time." said Hidalgo.

He shares the three questions people have to answer when nominating a business.

"A favorite memory, a picture and what the business means to them," Hidalgo listed.

Hidalgo tells me there are about 60 nominations so far.

“To see the nominations come in, it's really exciting to see how people identify with their businesses in their community," he said.

Nominations close on Oct. 15, selections are made Oct. 22 and the winner is announced on Oct. 29.

The city of South Tucson, Groundswell Capital and WaFd Bank partnered to make this grant possible.

Nominate a business here or visit the City of South Tucson City Hall to fill out a paper form.