Barrio Restoration invites community to join neighborhood cleanup event Saturday

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Barrio Restoration is inviting the community to help beautify the neighborhood this Saturday, July 25, starting at 7 a.m.

Volunteers will clean up Sixth Avenue, paint trash cans, and build and paint tire planters.

The family-friendly event will feature free food and music. The South Tucson Fire Department will also be on hand for a cool-down, and Gentlemen's Choice Barbershop will be offering free haircuts.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Meet at 3033 S. 6th Ave. at 7 a.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Jacqueline Aguilar is a multimedia journalist at KGUN 9. Born and raised in Yuma, AZ., she is no stranger to the unforgiving Arizona heat. Now this U of A wildcat is excited to be back in Tucson and is looking forward to involving herself in the community. Share your story ideas with Jacqueline by emailing jacqueline.aguilar@kgun9.com or connecting on Facebook, Instagram or X.

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