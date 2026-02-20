A New Home & A Safe Space: Primavera offers Affordable Housing Around Tucson

Pima County leaders and local nonprofits have secured new funding to help more families access affordable housing, addressing what officials are calling an "affordable housing crisis" in Tucson.

One of those nonprofits combating homelessness is Primavera.

KGUN 9 visited the Las Abuelitas Apartments in South Tucson, where residents like Mary Nett have found stability after years of housing insecurity.

Nett, who has lived in Tucson for over 60 years, worked long and exhausing hours just to make ends meet.

"Most of my life, I've worked multiple jobs at the same time, just to keep a roof over my head," Nett said.

When her body gave out from years of hard work, Nett found herself homeless and living in dangerous places. She said the job market in Tucson made it difficult for someone in her situation to find work.

"The job market in Tucson is such that there's really no use for someone who can't leap tall buildings in a single bound and catch bullets in their teeth," Nett said. "The last place I worked at made it clear that I was old and obsolete."

Despite her challenges, Nett maintained one constant through it all: gardening.

"I have had plants in every place I have lived as an adult," Nett said.

When she found affordable housing through Primavera, it marked the first time in years she could rest and have a safe place for her garden.

"It takes me a few years to put down roots. But I know it made me feel, makes me feel better," Nett said.

Mónica Salazar and her children also moved to Las Abuelitas after experiencing financial hardship. For Salazar, the safe environment means peace of mind when it comes to her children.

"It does mean a lot because I'm not as worried about letting him come outside and having to look over my shoulder," Salazar said.

Primavera operates affordable housing developments like Las Abuelitas throughout the city. CEO Tisha Tallman emphasized the importance of providing stable housing quickly.

"The longer people are out on the streets without a home, the more difficult it becomes to transition someone. We have to assist with that," Tallman said. "We get very little from the city and the county on emergency services.

Our safe and affordable housing is usually funded by grants or they'recapital campaigns. So we've really had a history of the community supporting our efforts and stepping up and giving to where it needs to be given."

The county recently approved another 5 million dollars to help fund affordable housing throughout Tucson. So that community members like the Salazars and Nett have homes where they can build a better future.

"This is a safe place," Nett said," I don't have to do it all alone."

Primavera has affordable housing units throughout the city. They also provide rent and utility assistance. More information about how to connect to Primavera's resources can be found here.

