TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona Players Foundation teamed up with Gospel Rescue Mission to help put thousands of Thanksgiving meals on the table for Tucsonans in need.

The foundation donated 150 turkeys, along with corn, green beans and stuffing, to help Gospel Rescue Mission prepare 3,000 Thanksgiving meals as part of its annual Thanksgiving Blessings event.

Players, family members and foundation representatives joined members of the community to help unload the donations and support the effort.

But Thanksgiving Blessings is about more than serving a holiday meal. The event also provides guests with clothing, hygiene supplies and connections to services designed to offer continued support beyond the holiday.

Bruce Beikman, communications director for Gospel Rescue Mission, said the organization strives to serve the community with “love, grace, dignity and respect.”

“This is our way of giving back to the community,” Beikman said. “That's why we do this, to let Tucson know that, 'hey, thank you. We love you. We can't do this without you.'”

For Diego Chavez, seeing people come together to help their neighbors represents what the event is all about.

“That's love, in my opinion,” Chavez said. “They come out here every time to help and give back to the community, and it's just a beautiful warmth of love.”

Gospel Rescue Mission CEO Lisa Chastain said the partnership with the U of A Players Foundation will help the organization provide Thanksgiving meals to thousands of men, women and children.

“We are incredibly honored by the generosity of the U of A Players Foundation and their commitment to giving back to our community,” Chastain said. “It means so much to see these athletes and their families using their platform to make a difference in the lives of others.”

