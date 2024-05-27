Veterans gather in Sahuarita to remember fallen brothers and sisters on Memorial Day

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Memorial Day is a day of relaxation for some, but for others, a day for reflection and to give thanks.

“We know the true heroes, and this is remembrance of them. What they have done for you, for I, for everyone in this country. And what you see here, just says thank you," says Edgar Lytle, an Air Force veteran and Sahuarita resident.

The Armed Forces tribute in Rancho Sahuarita was built in 2014, and honors the different branches of the military.

It is open year round, serving as a reminder for those who visit it.

"I think it's just very important for the community that we do remember because it's easy to get caught up in the day-to-day life. We get to enjoy all these freedoms, but that they don't come free," says Mayor Tom Murphy, a veteran himself.

And for local veterans like Ron Bryant and James Taylor, they spend Memorial Day like they would spend any other day.

Working for each other.

"I know a lot of people like to take it as a day of rest. But we got to keep the memory of the veterans who fought for this country and for us to have the freedoms that we have today," says Bryant, Commander of Chapter 38 of the Disabled American Veterans.

Taylor, who served in the Navy during the Vietnam War, also works as a chaplain for the American Legion.

He says he spends Memorial Day reflecting.

“It gives me a chance to reflect on the 13 boys from my high school class in 1964. All of us went to Vietnam. Only three of them came back," says Taylor.

The tribute is located at the corner of South Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard and South Avenida Mitla.

