Flags placed on graves at veterans' cemetery in Marana for Memorial Day Weekend

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ahead of Memorial Day on Monday, May 27, members of the community placed a flag at each grave at the Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana on Friday morning.

The cemetery is located at 15950 N. Luckett Road. The event was planned to start at 8 a.m., but some people showed up as early as 6:30 a.m.

Kristin Jones, who is a program project specialist at the cemetery, said, “We just have had a lot of people who want to be involved, and as you can see, everybody here, they’re all willing and ready to do this for us.”

It’s a tradition many participate in each year, including U.S. Representative Juan Ciscomani and his family.

“This is Memorial Day weekend and this is when we remember their sacrifice and the sacrifice of their families,” Ciscomani said. “It’s so exciting to see every year more and more people show up.”

Veterans of Foreign Wars State Commander, Bill Schaeffler, Sr., said he has also seen it grow over the years. For Schaeffler, this is one of his ways to not only honor those who lost their lives while serving in the military, but to also pay respect to their families.

He said, “I know from personal experience we got it really nice here in America and it is all due to the sacrifices you see laid out here before you.”

The Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana Memorial Day ceremony will take place on Monday at 8am.