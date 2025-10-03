Zombies set to invade Sahuarita park for family-friendly color crawl

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, October 4th, the town will host the Zombie Color Crawl, an event where participants can test their survival skills in a playful and messy apocalypse.

The 2K course challenges runners to make it through while avoiding “undead” volunteers who will be chasing them down and tagging them with bursts of colored powder.

Organizers recommend wearing white shirts to get the full effect, though participants should be prepared for a little zombie-stained evidence of their escape.

Those who successfully make it through the gauntlet earn a finisher’s prize and the bragging rights that come with surviving a zombie horde.

Participants are encouraged to bring plenty of water, comfortable shoes, and of course, their best zombie-dodging moves.

The event begins at 5 p.m. at Man in the Maze Park, with the race officially starting at 5:30. Activities wrap up by 8 p.m. The cost to join is $10, though children 8 and under can participate for free.