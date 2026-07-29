Walden Grove High School library renovation opens ahead of first day of school Monday

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Walden Grove High School's newly renovated library is ready for students when classes resume Monday, offering new desks, chairs and cubicles as part of a $400,000 project funded through the Sahuarita School District's $50 million bond package.

Inside Walden Grove High School's renovated library

The renovation, completed alongside a similar project at Sahuarita High School, was made possible by a bond approved by voters in November 2023.

Principal Lisa De La Ossa said the goal was to modernize the space while preserving what makes a library special.

"We never ever want to replace the love of reading and the traditional library feel and look," De La Ossa said.

Sahuarita School District

The district's Chief Financial Officer, Lizette Huie, said the library upgrades represent just one piece of a much larger investment.

"This is just a small piece of that whole bond," Huie said.

Huie said the property tax impact on residents was manageable, in part because previous bond debt had already been paid off before the new package was put before voters.

"All of our cabinet members, superintendent and our governing board, they are really careful with the amount of property tax that we increase," Huie said.

With the high school libraries complete, the district's attention now turns to the districts other schools.

Marc Monroy

"So next is going to be our middle schools and then our elementary schools," Huie said.

De La Ossa said the renovation reflects a broader vision for student life on campus.

"Create a more inviting welcoming space that, again, will be inviting for students," De La Ossa said.

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