Uniting the Community Through Music brings global sounds and a message of unity to Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — At a time when division can feel louder than harmony, organizers of a new concert in Sahuarita hope music can help strike a different chord.

On Sunday, November 23, the Sahuarita School Auditorium will host Uniting the Community Through Music, a multicultural performance bringing together four distinct musical traditions, all with one intention: to remind people of what they share.

Event organizer Mike Finkelstein says the idea came from watching how polarization has strained communities in recent years.

“These days, there was so much polarization, people feeling they have different viewpoints and people go out of their way to state their position and sometimes take it to the next level,” Finkelstein said.

He found that the love of music always seemed to be one thing most people could agree on.

“Music unites people, and there’s so much dissension in this world, we thought if we could put something together that would be enjoyable to both us and the community, this would be worthwhile doing.”

The concert features a culturally wide-ranging lineup: the klezmer ensemble Klezmerkaba, folk-rock artist Amber Norgaard, the Pueblo High School Mariachi Band, and flutist Ami Sarasvati, each offering a unique sound and their own message about coming together.

Dr. Steve Maron, fiddle player for Klezmerkaba, says the mission behind the event aligns perfectly with why his group performs.

“We saw this as a uniting force for the community that, at times, is divided,” Maron said. “I think it’s human nature to be tribal, but there’s a downside to that. We all have to get along, and this is a good time to start.”

Additionally, Maron says that the event can expose people to klezmer music for the first time, something he says motivates the band to play various community events, such as the Tucson Festival of Books and Tucson Meet Yourself.

Organized through Green Valley’s Beth Shalom Temple Center , the concert blends world music, student performers, and local artists in a shared effort to bridge divides through rhythm, tradition, and shared experience. The event also serves as a fundraiser for the temple, which organizes community events and programs throughout the year.

Uniting the Community Through Music takes place Sunday, November 23rd at 2 p.m. at the Sahuarita School District Auditorium, located at 350 W. Sahuarita Rd.

General admission tickets cost $25, while students pay $5, and children 11 and under get in free.

More information and tickets are available at the Uniting the Community Through Music ticketing website .